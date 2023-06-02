Sara, Vicky starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke headed for ₹5 crore BO collection, could become second highest opene2 min read 02 Jun 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's first on-screen collaboration in Laxman Utekar's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' earned a whopping ₹4.85 crore on its opening day
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ hit the theatres on Friday, 2 June. Upon release the romantic comedy sprung for a sizable box office collection.
