Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ hit the theatres on Friday, 2 June. Upon release the romantic comedy sprung for a sizable box office collection.

As trade analyst Taran Adarsh has predicted in his review where he wrote ‘this one is desi at heart, could spring a surprise at the box office’, the movie 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' did spring a surprise as it earned a whopping ₹4.85 crore on its opening day.

According to Pinkvilla, the buy one get one free offer on tickets on the day of release for the movie ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has boosted the sales by a margin.

If the movie earns ₹5 crore on 2 June, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke could become the second highest opener in Bollywood, with respect to box office collections. The lead pair of the movie left no stone unturned in promoting the movie before its release- from IPL 2023 Final at Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat to IIFA in Abu Dhabi.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal also went to every big city in the country promoting the movie. Regular updates posted on the star actors' Instagram pages bear testimony to the same.

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal had dropped a picture with his co-star Sara Ali Khan from the first day of the shoot.

In his caption, he wrote, “Shoot ka pehla din aur aaj release ka pehla din... same to same gudgudi ho rahi hai! Kappu aur Somya aaj se hue aapke. Pyaar dijiyega... sahparivaar! #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke IN CINEMAS NOW."

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' marks Vicky and Sara's first on-screen collaboration. The film is set in Indore and revolves around a middle-class couple.

Earlier Vicky described his excitement for the movie saying, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

"I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it", added Sara.

Director Laxman Utekar, who has earlier given hits like 'Luka Chupi' and 'Mimi', also shared his thoughts on the film. He said, “This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout."

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' also stars Rakesh Bedi and Inaamulhaq.