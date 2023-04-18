Saregama bets big on live musicals, tours2 min read 18 Apr 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Saregama, which has a vast library of Hindi original songs is planning more live musical shows based on these soundtracks and by acquiring rights of the movies these songs were featured in, to draw up story lines for the shows
NEW DELHI : Following the release of Disco Dancer-The Musical on 14 April, music label Saregama is betting big on live shows and concerts to improve the monetization opportunities for of its owned intellectual properties (IPs).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×