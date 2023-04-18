Saregama bets big on live musicals, tours

“The idea of Saregama Live was born from the idea that music does not just have to be heard, but also entertain people in other ways. We will continue looking at other big films whose music rights are with us and procure the rights of the film and convert into a musical play, and monetize the IP in another format," said Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama India Ltd. It is also looking to adapt the 1980s hit Karz, he added.