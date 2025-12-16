Saregama invests in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s company as M&E industry sees growing consolidation
Summary
The partnership aims to mitigate market volatility and support diverse projects. Bhansali retains creative control, ensuring a strategic alignment with Saregama's entertainment leadership.
Music label and entertainment company Saregama India Ltd will invest in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali-promoted Bhansali Productions Pvt. Ltd as part of a strategic partnership to enhance their output of content, the two companies said in a statement.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story