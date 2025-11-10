Saregama looks to liven up its biz with live shows, targets Gen Z, millennials and kids
Saregama India Ltd is expanding its live events arm with artist-led shows for Gen Z and millennials and interactive content for kids. The company aims to build an IP-driven business, monetizing events digitally and widening its footprint in India and abroad.
After decades built on nostalgia, Saregama India Ltd is turning up the volume on its live entertainment business—placing bigger bets on concerts, musicals, and kids’ shows to turn its vast music catalogue into a stronger growth engine amid slowing music streams.