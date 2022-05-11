Saregama to widen content slate in regional languages

Mehra said that while digital music revenues were hit in the initial phase of the pandemic as work commutes came to a halt, people got used to the new normal beginning June 2020, with those listening to music only on the phone earlier now taking to other devices such as speakers. “A new user base has also emerged, those in their 50s and 60s, especially in small towns, who found phones complicated earlier. They were introduced to technology and are sampling content now," he said. The company’s older catalogue featuring Kishore Kumar, Jagjit Singh and Amitabh Bachchan was discovered and sampled during the lockdown. As the company battles the biggest challenge prevalent in the music industry, to help audiences move to subscriptions, Mehra is hopeful. “Piracy is falling at a steep pace and it is inevitable that in 18-24 months, the health of streaming platforms and music labels will improve," he said..