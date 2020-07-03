Saroj Khan, who made Sridevi, Madhuri dance, passes away

NEW DELHI : Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of cardiac arrest in Mumbai this morning. She was 71. She had been hospitalised for last few days on complaints of difficulty in breathing, unrelated to covid-19.

Khan, who choreographed more than 2,000 songs including chart busters in the 1980s and 90s like Ek Do Teen (Tezaab), Mere Hathon Mein (Chandni), Choli Ke Peeche (Khalnayak), Dhak Dhak (Beta), down to Nimbooda Nimbooda (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam) and Dola Re (Devdas), was often looked at as the secret behind the success of stars like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit.

Having started her career as a child artiste and background dancer, Khan was the first recipient of the choreography awards in Bollywood that were instituted in the 80s and batted for better recognition for technicians for years. A judge on various TV reality shows, she last worked on Kalank and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019.

Khan is survived but husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid and daughters Hina and Sukyna.

