comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer ready to rock box office, 25,000 tickets sold in advance booking
Back

'Satya Prem Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will release on 29 June and going by the advance booking records are the movie is ready to rock the box office as more than 25.000 already tickets sold in advance booking. In the film, Kartik Aryan will be seen romancing Kiara Advani.

The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022. Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned 266.88 crore at the box office.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

“SatyaPremKiKatha has sold 20500 Tickets at National Chains for its Day-1 till 8Pm today ( Tuesday) . Very Good movement. This #KartikAaryan’s - #KiaraAdvani starrer could be a chance for Bollywood to bounce back in the romance genre, it has been a while since we’ve had a good heart-touching and pure love story," tweeted film critic Sumit Kadel.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal.

“SatyapremKiKatha has sold approx. 25,000 tickets in three national chains - PVR, Inox & Cinepolis - as of Wednesday at 11 am. With 12 hours to go, final advance count will be in the North of 40,000 tickets. #KartikAaryan, #KiaraAdvani film should target a 7 crore plus start!," tweeted Himesh Mankad

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jun 2023, 11:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout