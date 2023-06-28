Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer ready to rock box office, 25,000 tickets sold in advance booking1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 11:29 PM IST
'Satya Prem Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will release on 29 June and going by the advance booking records are the movie is ready to rock the box office as more than 25.000 already tickets sold in advance booking. In the film, Kartik Aryan will be seen romancing Kiara Advani.
'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal.
“SatyapremKiKatha has sold approx. 25,000 tickets in three national chains - PVR, Inox & Cinepolis - as of Wednesday at 11 am. With 12 hours to go, final advance count will be in the North of 40,000 tickets. #KartikAaryan, #KiaraAdvani film should target a 7 crore plus start!," tweeted Himesh Mankad
The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.