'Satya Prem Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will release on 29 June and going by the advance booking records are the movie is ready to rock the box office as more than 25.000 already tickets sold in advance booking. In the film, Kartik Aryan will be seen romancing Kiara Advani.

The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022. Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned ₹266.88 crore at the box office.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

“SatyaPremKiKatha has sold 20500 Tickets at National Chains for its Day-1 till 8Pm today ( Tuesday) . Very Good movement. This #KartikAaryan’s - #KiaraAdvani starrer could be a chance for Bollywood to bounce back in the romance genre, it has been a while since we’ve had a good heart-touching and pure love story," tweeted film critic Sumit Kadel.