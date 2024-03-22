Randeep Hooda-starrer ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ – a biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar aka Veer Savarkar – hit the silver screens on 22 March. The film has been released in two languages – Hindi and Marathi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trailer of the biographical drama was released on March 4 and it attracted attention from all sections of society, who have read about the freedom fighter.

For the firm, Hooda went for a massive body transformation. He also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the movie.

Sharing the image on Instagram, Hooda wrote, “Kaala Paani."

Filled with impactful dialogues and visuals, the movie is expected to do some good business at the box office.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk.com, the film earned around 17 lakh India net on its first day for all languages, with an overall 8.80 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

While the Marathi Occupancy on Friday for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was 14.33 percent.

The movie was directed by Randeep Hooda and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios. It stars Randeep Hooda, and Ankita Lokhande in key roles.

Other important characters in the film were played by Amit Sial, Russell Geoffrey Banks, Rajesh Khera, Brijesh Mittal, Lokesh Jha, and Mark Bennington.

