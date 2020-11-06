"This is a serious matter and amounts to contempt. The statements are unprecedented and have a tendency to bring the administration of justice into disrepute and in any case may amount to direct interference in the administration of Justice. The intention of the author of the letter seems to be to intimidate the petitioner because he approached this court and to threaten him with a penalty for doing so," said a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.