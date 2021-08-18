SC refuses interim relief to broadcasters challenging Bombay HC’s NTO verdict

Media experts, however, point out that the order, in a way, paves the way for NTO 2.0 to come into force. The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), a unified representative body of television broadcasters in India, had moved the Bombay high court against Trai’s amended NTO soon after it came out in January 2020. Meanwhile, the telecom regulator had filed caveats in all major high courts against issuing a stay without hearing what it has to say in the matter. Broadcasters that had come together under the IBF umbrella to take on Trai, included Star India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, and Sony Pictures Networks. The IBF had later moved the Supreme Court against the Bombay high court’s verdict in July.

