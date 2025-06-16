SC ruling clears way for dual tax on broadcasters—consumers may pay the price
Summary
SC ruling allowing separate taxes on DTH and cable TV may raise broadcaster costs, with consumers facing higher fees and the sector bracing for reduced innovation.
New Delhi: A recent Supreme Court ruling allowing both central and state governments to impose separate taxes on direct-to-home and cable TV services has rattled India’s broadcast sector, already reeling from shrinking margins and digital disruption.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story