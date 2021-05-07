NEW DELHI : Pratik Gandhi, the lead actor of SonyLIV’s crime drama Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has announced a new Gujarati language web show Vitthal Teedi that will start streaming on OTT platform OHO Gujarati from 7 May.

Gandhi, a Gujarati film and theatre actor, had shot to fame with his performance in Scam 1992 last year and is also slated to appear in a Hindi movie called Ravan Leela this year.

To be sure, the year 2020 saw plenty of new faces take over home screens and command significant shares of both viewership and engagement time. Popular faces on the internet—including those on web shows, YouTube and social media—not only upped their fee, but also expanded their area of work. According to media experts, this marked a shift in consumer mindset that seems to have embraced the new, relatable faces over larger-than-life film stars who were missing in action most of the year both in cinema theatres and social media.

In other instances, satirist and social media star Saloni Gaur was snapped up by broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks for a show on its streaming service SonyLIV. YouTubers Dolly Singh and Prajakta Kohli were seen in web shows, while comedian CarryMinati has been signed for Ajay Devgn’s directorial venture Mayday.

Experimental, niche narratives on the web, free from box office pressures, offer varied opportunities to this young internet talent with substantial following. Some are getting brand endorsement deals, too. Stand-up comic Zakir Khan has been hired by Mother Dairy, Mobile Premier League brought YouTube star Amit Bhadana on board, giving a further fillip to small-town entertainers.

“This digital revolution is the best thing that could have happened. But it was always in the offing. What may have been designed to take place in the next five years, has been advanced," Gandhi had said in an earlier interview wi Mint.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.