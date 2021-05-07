‘Scam 1992’ lead Pratik Gandhi announces new series in Gujarati

To be sure, the year 2020 saw plenty of new faces take over home screens and command significant shares of both viewership and engagement time. Popular faces on the internet—including those on web shows, YouTube and social media—not only upped their fee, but also expanded their area of work. According to media experts, this marked a shift in consumer mindset that seems to have embraced the new, relatable faces over larger-than-life film stars who were missing in action most of the year both in cinema theatres and social media.