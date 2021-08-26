Scams, true crime stories find draw on OTT platforms

Scam stories make for a very appealing genre, said Gautam Talwar, chief content officer at MX Player that has produced Ashram, based on a Godman who conned his devoted followers. “People are curious to know the ‘how’ behind the crime and the modus operandi of the other side of the world. While Bollywood may have attempted the generic crime genre, it hasn’t cracked a true con artist drama," said Talwar whose platform is now coming up with Matsya Kaand, a series based on real-life cons carried out in the 1980s. Simply reading up on these stories doesn’t really tell you how it all happened, Talwar added, the research that involves talking to multiple people and even drawing up your own hypothesis is a time-taking one.

