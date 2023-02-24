Scottish comedian and writer Daniel Sloss is all set for the India debut of his world tour, ‘Daniel Sloss: CAN’T’, performing across three cities starting with Bengaluru on March 16, New Delhi on March 17 with his final act in Mumbai on March 18.

Entertainment company BookMyShow is the producer of the Indian leg of ‘Daniel Sloss: CAN’T’ global tour, in association with MZA, a talent management and production company based in Scotland.

The final performance of his “Daniel Sloss: CAN’T" India Tour will end with the Laughing Dead Comedy Festival in Mumbai, which will include stand-up comedy performers in India such as Aditi Mittal, Amit Tandon, Varun Thakur, Daniel Fernandes, Neeti Palta, Kunal Rao, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Ashish Shakya, Sorabh Pant, Rohan Joshi, Atul Khatri, Anirban Dasgupta, Varun Grover, Prashasti Singh, Abhishek Upmanyu and Anubhav Singh Bassi amongst others. The festival will also see several content creators and stars in the humour space including Mallika Dua, Kusha Kapila, Sakshi Shivdasani and Srishti Dixit.

India’s live events sector that has been seeing multiple ticketed events being organized in the entertainment space, is gradually bouncing back to pre-covid levels.

Industry experts say while corporate events have not resumed with the same vigour, weddings and government events and launches, besides ticketed events, are seeing full recovery.

Large-scale events with capacities of 20,000 plus are seeing better traction though it has remained difficult to organize smaller, boutique events with lesser-known artistes. In the coming months, singer Arijit Singh, podcast host Jay Shetty, Darshan Raval and Ritviz are slated to tour and perform across the country.

The live events industry was one of the hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic. According to an older Mint report, organized events and activations is a ₹10,000 crore industry in India but if the unorganized segment is included, the industry size could be ₹5 trillion.