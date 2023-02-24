Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss to begin India tour
BookMyShow is the producer of the Indian leg of ‘Daniel Sloss: CAN’T’ global tour, in association with MZA, a talent management and production company based in Scotland.
Scottish comedian and writer Daniel Sloss is all set for the India debut of his world tour, ‘Daniel Sloss: CAN’T’, performing across three cities starting with Bengaluru on March 16, New Delhi on March 17 with his final act in Mumbai on March 18.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×