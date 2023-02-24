Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss to begin India tour

The final performance of his “Daniel Sloss: CAN’T" India Tour will end with the Laughing Dead Comedy Festival in Mumbai, which will include stand-up comedy performers in India such as Aditi Mittal, Amit Tandon, Varun Thakur, Daniel Fernandes, Neeti Palta, Kunal Rao, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Ashish Shakya, Sorabh Pant, Rohan Joshi, Atul Khatri, Anirban Dasgupta, Varun Grover, Prashasti Singh, Abhishek Upmanyu and Anubhav Singh Bassi amongst others. The festival will also see several content creators and stars in the humour space including Mallika Dua, Kusha Kapila, Sakshi Shivdasani and Srishti Dixit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}