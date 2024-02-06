Riding high on his newest film 'Animal', filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga addressed criticism by lyricist Javed Akhtar on the controversial movie. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expressing his disappointment with Akhtar's criticism of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer in an interview with The Times of India, Vanga suggested the Bollywood veteran had not watched the film and said it was "disheartening" that "anyone criticizes an artistic creation without considering their own surroundings first".

Vanga also questioned why similar comments were not directed at Javed Akhtar's son, Farhan Akhtar, during the production of 'Mirzapur'. He added that the show, known for its global profanity, did not receive such criticism from the lyricist. Highlighting the inconsistency, Vanga asked why the lyricist wasn't scrutinizing his son's work, especially considering the potential cultural discomfort if the show is translated into Telugu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Javed Akhtar had expressed his concerns about the success of certain types of films at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad without explicitly naming any film. He mentioned scenes condoning violence against women and deemed it dangerous when such content contributes to a film's success. The reference seemed to allude to Animal, although no specific names were mentioned.

'Animal', featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimrii, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, has recently been released on OTT platforms following its massive success in theatres.

Notably, Vanga's previous film, 'Kabir Singh', also featured a scene depicting violence against women. In fact, each of the three movies he has helmed thus far has achieved blockbuster status, yet each has not been without its share of controversy. Much like "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh" before it, "Animal" has faced criticism for its portrayal of toxic masculinity. However, similar concerns had minimal impact on the success of "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh," and they don't seem to be hindering "Animal" either. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!