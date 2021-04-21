SDG parameters: India has three universities in the global 200 list

India has three universities in the top 200 list of universities on overall performance in sustainable development goal (SDG) parameters and but there are several universities in the top 200 list when it comes to individual SDG goals like clean water and sanitation and gender equity, the UK based Timed Higher Education (THE) said in a fresh global ranking of 1240 varsities worldwide.

Tamil Nadu based Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham was placed at 81 globallyin overall performance, fifth in quality of education (SDG4), eighth in gender equity (SDG5), the ‘THE Impact Ranking’ report said Wednesday.

Similarly, Karnataka based JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, and Punjab based Lovely professional university are the other two in the list with a place in the 100-200 grouping. After 100 universities, THE puts institutions in cohorts instead of assigning a definite number.

KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Tamil Nadu, Calcutta University and Don Bosco University (Assam) have found a place among the top 400 list.

THE Impact Rankings assess universities against progress towards the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, providing a total of 18 rankings, one for each SDG as well as an overall table. It has ranked, 1,240 institutions from 98 countries and regions against their commitment to sustainability at an institutional, local, national, regional and global level, from carbon neutral campuses to global partnerships responding to the Covid-19 pandemic at a multi-national level, the ranking body said.

Globally, the University of Manchester (UK), the Sydney University, RMIT University and La Trobe University (all three from Australia) and Queen’s University Canada are the top five institutions in the overall SDG parameters.

“India’s Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is among those doing the most in the fight towards sustainability. It is the only Indian university to achieve a top 100 (81st) in the overall ranking table – calculated from an institution’s top three individual SDG scores and score in SDG17 (Partnerships for the Goals)…(its) impressive performance sees it finish 5th globally in SDG4 (Quality Education) and 8th globally in SDG5 (Gender Equality). It also ranks in the top 100 in the world for SDG3 (Good Health and Well-being) (37th)," THE said in an email explaining the performance of the Indian institution.

While the number of Indian schools in the top 200 list is limited in terms of overall performance, in some of the individual SDG goals they have scored very well. For example in the SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), there are 1o universities in the top 200 list. While VIT is placed 28th in world in SDG 6, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham at 52nd position. IIT Gandhinagar and Mahatma Gandhi University (Kerala) are in the top 200 list among others.

SDG 6 ranking taken into account clean water and sanitation measures including universities’ research related to water, their water usage and their commitment to ensuring good water management in the wider community.

Similarly, for the SDG 5 (gender equality), the ranking measures universities’ research on the study of gender equality, their policies on gender equality, and their commitment to recruiting and promoting women. And from India while six universities are in the top 200 list in this parameter, and 13 are in top 400 list. Other than table topper Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham, Calcutta University, and Tata Institute of Social Science and Anna Universities are prominent names, THE rankings showed.

To be sure, older IITs are not participating officially in any THE rankings for more than one year.

