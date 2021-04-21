SDG parameters: India has three universities in the global 200 list

“India’s Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is among those doing the most in the fight towards sustainability. It is the only Indian university to achieve a top 100 (81st) in the overall ranking table – calculated from an institution’s top three individual SDG scores and score in SDG17 (Partnerships for the Goals)…(its) impressive performance sees it finish 5th globally in SDG4 (Quality Education) and 8th globally in SDG5 (Gender Equality). It also ranks in the top 100 in the world for SDG3 (Good Health and Well-being) (37th)," THE said in an email explaining the performance of the Indian institution.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}