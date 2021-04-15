Second covid wave may take a toll on pre-sale rights of big films

NEW DELHI: The second severe covid-19 wave will lead to at least 25-30% reduction in the price of film rights for distribution in theatres, telecast on satellite TV and streaming on digital platforms, said film and media industry experts.

More than 1,500 cinema halls have already shut down owing to poor business in the first covid wave last year. With fewer number of theatres available, the box office collections will be low making it difficult to recoup investments.

While many big-ticket films sign these deals before release, media experts said the pandemic could play spoilsport for producers with both satellite TV rights and video streaming rights also going cheap as owners of these media base their offers on lower box office revenue.

Besides, streaming services are rethinking the big sums they have been shelling out to acquire Bollywood films after the underwhelming response to many recent titles.

“Pre-release sale prices have already come down with OTTs having burnt their fingers last year and remaining completely cautious now," said a trade analyst who did not wish to be named. Even for a direct-to-digital release of big titles such as Sooryavanshi, producers are only being offered around ₹100 crore compared to ₹150 crore a few months ago, the person added. The film, however, is holding on for theatrical showcasing.

Trade experts said it would be unreasonable to expect even the biggest of films with the age-old barometers of crossing the ₹200 crore or ₹300 crore mark at the box office with multiple screens shut for good and audience sentiment at an all-time low. In an article he wrote for trade website Film Information, trade analyst Komal Nahta said, “Whether Radhe or ‘83 or any other big film hits the screens, we must cheer for them even if they net ₹75 crore because that would be the new trade paradigm."

Recently, production and distribution company Pen Studios announced a deal to acquire Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming multi-lingual film RRR. Trade experts said such deals make little sense in the current environment. The film may not be able to meet box office expectations even though it comes from the stable that had last made India’s highest grossing film. According to trade website Box Office India, RRR, essentially a Telugu language film featuring lead stars of that region, will have to do business of ₹225 crore in the Hindi market alone to break even.

“Baahubali may have been a one-off phenomenon but who can guarantee business like that in even in a normal scenario, not to forget that we’re in the middle of a pandemic," independent distributor Vishek Chauhan said pointing out that 20% of India’s cinemas are not returning to business. The second wave will create a bloodbath for the exhibition industry, he said.

Yet others underline the appeal and critical role of larger-than-life spectacles such as RRR in bringing people back to theatres. "Though people have not been flocking to cinemas, these are films that nobody would want to miss on the big screen," Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema said. Plus, ancillary revenue streams such as satellite and digital can be resold every few years and add to profits in the long run, he added.

“Till the covid 19 caseload comes down, the future of theatricals will remain under question. But in the long term, people will go back for large films. Master managed to do that in the south so there is no reason to not assume it won’t happen in Bollywood, though we don’t know when," said Shariq Patel, chief business officer, Zee Studios that is currently in discussion with co-producers Salman Khan Films on the release of their Eid release Radhe.

