Second covid wave may take a toll on pre-sale rights of big films

Trade experts said it would be unreasonable to expect even the biggest of films with the age-old barometers of crossing the ₹200 crore or ₹300 crore mark at the box office with multiple screens shut for good and audience sentiment at an all-time low. In an article he wrote for trade website Film Information, trade analyst Komal Nahta said, “Whether Radhe or ‘83 or any other big film hits the screens, we must cheer for them even if they net ₹75 crore because that would be the new trade paradigm."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}