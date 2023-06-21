Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson hails Nick Fury dropping 'swagalicious one-eyed guy' image2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 07:42 PM IST
Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury, who has been tasked with the most important job profile in for Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D- the task of gathering the right heroes to save the Earth from intergalactic threats, finds a reprise in role for probably the nth time in across various films and series
Marvel Cinematic Universe's ‘Secret Invasion’ is MCU and Nick Fury's latest adventure to save earth and humanity from shapeshifting Skrulls released on Disney+ Hotstar on 21 June 2023.
