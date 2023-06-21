Marvel Cinematic Universe's ‘Secret Invasion’ is MCU and Nick Fury's latest adventure to save earth and humanity from shapeshifting Skrulls released on Disney+ Hotstar on 21 June 2023.

The MCU's new adventures in Phase Five is the popular cult favourite genre's entry into the mini series world.

Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury, who has been tasked with the most important job profile in for Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D- the task of gathering the right heroes to save the Earth from intergalactic threats, finds a reprise in role for probably the nth time in across various films and series.

The cast includes Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, a Skrull ally of Nick Fury, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, Talos' daughter, and Olivia Colman as agent Sonya Falsworth.

While the series, directed by Ali Selim, is based on other projects from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it takes a different direction from previous Marvel shows.

According to an interview with Reuters, Samuel L. Jackson has said that he is grateful that Marvel decided not to depict his role as the spy Nick Fury as a "swagalicious one-eyed guy that knows everything that will kill you in a hot minute."

"He's vulnerable and kind of finding his way in this," Jackson told Reuters about his character, the protagonist with the eye patch in the TV action series "Secret Invasion."

Nick Fury, the top gun at S.H.I.E.L.D has so far remained a mysterious character who holds the ropes to the superheros and their functioning vide the agency. Nick Fury throughout has remained someone who as Vinayak Chakravorty points out in his piece in Firstpost someone who ‘digs wry humour, looks cool wearing eye patch, loves leather trench-coats and flits in and out of MCU screenplays’.

The Phase Five world of ‘secret invasion’ is rather new to the world who are otherwise acquainted with Marvel stars such as Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Hulk or Black Panther.

Marvel's introduction of Phase Five now depends on Nick Fury as he and his allies fight to stop the shapeshifting reptilian humanoids known as the Skrulls from committing international terrorist attacks and eventually invading Earth.

Noatbly, Fury, along with other members of the spy organization known as the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division (S.H.I.E.L.D), doesn't have supernatural abilities to lean on to help win the day.