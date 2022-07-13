Self-censorship latest episode to woo masses

“Platforms are high on self-censorship and are contemplating each move they make," Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of OTT platform Planet Marathi, said. “Platforms realized that it is always safe to portray people in a positive light and not get into a controversy. No one has the might to take these things on unless you can operate in some other country," said Bardapurkar who has put on hold a satirical comedy that could ruffle some feathers in the political circles. Bardapurkar said one reason most services are happy to acquire films once they are released in theatres is because they are already approved by the censor board and are not likely to invite trouble.