September movie round-up: ‘Chhichhore,’ ‘Dream Girl’ draw crowds to theaters

The pre-Dussehra and Diwali period has traditionally been dull for India’s movie business but the month of September sprang some pleasant surprises this time. At last reported figures of ₹124.82 crore and ₹138.98 crore, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl and director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, respectively, were both crowd-pullers.

“September is traditionally not a very busy month falling between the festive period of August and Dussehra. This year however has been fruitful as business has been very good. Chhichhore was a perfect family entertainer and ruled audiences’ heart and is the movie of the month along with Dream Girl, which tickled the audiences’ funny bone," said Ashish Saksena , chief operating officer, Cinemas, BookMyShow.

“Both films also appealed to the cross-section of audiences with their zany mix of funny dialogues and emotions. Dream Girl’s performance at the box office is a testament to Ayushmann Khurrana’s growing popularity, even as a commercial star," Saksena added.

The same did not hold true for some other Bollywood offerings of the month -- romantic comedy The Zoya Factor, Sunny Deol’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas introducing his son Karan and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Prassthanam, all sank without a trace with earnings of ₹2.90 crore, ₹6.25 crore and ₹4.25 crore, respectively. Akshaye Khanna and Richa Cadha’s courtroom drama Section 375, did better for itself though, with ₹10. 40 crore.

“It’s been a good, satisfying month with audiences showing a taste for entertaining cinema that did better than expected," said film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar.

Both the popular Hollywood releases this month were a part of franchises and received mixed reviews, Saksena said. While Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood ( ₹4.60 crore) took viewers down the nostalgia lane, the film maintained its classic action flick narrative with a routine plot line. Horror flick IT: Chapter 2 ( ₹15.90 crore) was much awaited but fell a tad short of expectations.

Among the non-Hindi local film offerings, Punjabi romantic comedy Nikka Zaildar 3 set the cash registers ringing with collections of ₹6.90 crore.

To be sure, there is much to look forward to next month. The clashes start as soon as this week with Yash Raj Films’ action drama War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and period drama Syeraa Narasimha Reddy, both releasing in multiple languages along with Hollywood psychological thriller Joker.

“Of course, there is Housefull 4 for Diwali along with content-driven films like Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China," Johar pointed out.

All figures have been sourced from movie websites Bollywood Hungama and Box Office India.



