Setback for BCCI as Vivo pulls out of IPL in wake of backlash

A bunch of other Chinese smartphone brands, including Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus, also take up premium ad slots spending over ₹500 crore through the tournament, according to media buyers’ estimates. With the negative sentiment towards Chinese products, these brands might shy away from advertising during IPL. This would further hurt Star India, which is expected to take a 10-20% hit in ad revenues and is unlikely to touch the ₹2,000 crore revenue that it had generated from IPL last year.