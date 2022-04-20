Actor Shah Rukh Khan has announced a new film Dunki to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, known for hits such as Sanju, PK, 3 Idiots and the Munnabhai series. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu and to be produced by Khan himself, it is slated for theatrical release on 22 December, 2023.

Khan will return to the big screen after more than four years in January 2023 in an action film titled Pathaan backed by Yash Raj Films. The film co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and directed by Siddharth Anand is slated for 25 January, 2023. It will release in Tamil and Telugu other than in Hindi.

Khan’s last film Zero, released in December 2018, had made around Rs. 88 crore at the box office. Other recent projects like Jab Harry Met Sejal, Raees, Fan and Dilwale had also not found favour with audiences. His comeback has been delayed by several months owing to covid-induced lockdowns. Later he took off from shoot during son Aaryan’s arrest last year.

As theatrical releases resume, trade experts said a bunch of big-budget, star-cast films will help Bollywood fully recover by late 2022 with some sort of consistency in flow of fresh content. Films greenlit and shot after the first and second covid waves are lining up for showcasing in the coming months. Diwali releases such as Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe had already set the ball rolling late last year before the third covid wave. Recent hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi have added to the recovery. Projects delayed from 2020 plus those greenlit in 2021 will come together to bear real fruit for the industry this year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet supply.

The line-up for the coming months includes big star vehicles such as Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, Prabhas’ mythological film Adipurush and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long-delayed Brahmastra, among others.