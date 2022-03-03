New Delhi: Actor Shah Rukh Khan will return to the big screen after more than four years in an action film titled Pathaan backed by Yash Raj Films. The film co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and directed by Siddharth Anand is slated for 25 January, 2023. It will release in Tamil and Telugu other than in Hindi.

Khan’s last film Zero, released in December 2018, had made around Rs. 88 crore at the box office. Other recent projects like Jab Harry Met Sejal, Raees, Fan and Dilwale had also not found favour with audiences. His comeback has been delayed by several months owing to covid-induced lockdowns. Later he took off from shoot during son Aaryan’s arrest last year.

Best known for his romantic roles in the 1990s such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Yes Boss, Pardes, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and others, Khan has drawn criticism for his repetitive characters on screen.

As theatrical releases resume, trade experts said a bunch of big-budget, star-cast films will help Bollywood fully recover by late 2022 with some sort of consistency in flow of fresh content. Films greenlit and shot after the first and second covid waves are lining up for showcasing in the coming months. Diwali releases such as Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe had already set the ball rolling late last year before the third covid wave. Projects delayed from 2020 plus those greenlit in 2021 will come together to bear real fruit for the industry this year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet supply.

The line-up for the coming months includes big star vehicles such as Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey, period drama KGF: Chapter 2, Tiger Shroff’s action film Heropanti 2, Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34, Prabhas’ mythological film Adipurush, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long-delayed Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy, and the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, among others.

