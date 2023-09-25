Shah Rukh Khan creates history as Jawan becomes his second film to cross ₹1,000 crore in 20231 min read 25 Sep 2023, 04:52 PM IST
With the new record after Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian actor to have two entries in the ₹1,000 crore club in the same year
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' created history on Monday as it crossed ₹1,004.92 crore in Global Box Office collections. With the new record after Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian actor to have two entries in the ₹1,000 crore club in the same year. In India, Jawan has earned a staggering ₹560 crore which makes it the highest-earning Bollywood film of all time.
About Jawan's cast
In Jawan, the film's antagonist is portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi, while Shah Rukh Khan takes on a dual role, playing both a father and a son. This movie marks Nayanthara's debut in Hindi cinema. Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes an appearance in an extended cameo, and the ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, and numerous other talented actors. Furthermore, Sanjay Dutt makes a special cameo appearance in traditional attire, wearing a shirt and mundu.
Recently Shah Rukh shared his views on the plot of Nayanthara's daughter in Jawan and said "I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan."
