Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' created history on Monday as it crossed ₹1,004.92 crore in Global Box Office collections. With the new record after Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian actor to have two entries in the ₹1,000 crore club in the same year. In India, Jawan has earned a staggering ₹560 crore which makes it the highest-earning Bollywood film of all time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The impressive Box Office success achieved in less than three weeks bodes positively for the film's backers and financial stakeholders. Furthermore, it underscores the widespread popularity of Shah Rukh Khan, as demonstrated by its substantial earnings across various linguistic markets. Jawan is one of the few films to sustain a long presence in cinemas amid new releases every week.

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the weekly earnings of Jawan and the earnings from the Hindi version of the film surpassed Tamil and Telugu versions with a big margin.

About Jawan's cast In Jawan, the film's antagonist is portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi, while Shah Rukh Khan takes on a dual role, playing both a father and a son. This movie marks Nayanthara's debut in Hindi cinema. Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes an appearance in an extended cameo, and the ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, and numerous other talented actors. Furthermore, Sanjay Dutt makes a special cameo appearance in traditional attire, wearing a shirt and mundu.

Recently Shah Rukh shared his views on the plot of Nayanthara's daughter in Jawan and said "I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

