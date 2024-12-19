Dubbing by superstars like Shah Rukh Khan enhances Hollywood films’ market value

Dubbing Hollywood films with Indian celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan can improve box office performance by nearly 40%. This strategy helps connect with local audiences, adds value to marketing efforts, and ensures mutual benefits for both Hollywood studios and Indian actors.

Dubbing by Indian superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu can greatly lift the reach and box office potential of Hollywood films releasing in the local theatres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Take, for instance, Walt Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King that is set for release this week. Trade experts say that voices of names like Khan and Telugu actor Mahesh Babu for local dubbed versions can enhance the box office potential of such Hollywood films by nearly 40% in India.

Also read | F&B pricing key strategy for smaller theatres to bolster footfalls {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While American films have long been dubbed for Indian audiences, studios have recently been keen on engaging mainstream Bollywood and southern film voices to add value and help marketing and promotional campaigns.

“Dubbing by celebrities may add a couple of crores to the overall costs of a Hollywood film, but that is usually seen as part of the marketing budget. Having Shah Rukh Khan on board also brings in the added advantage of him participating in marketing, doing media interactions and reaching out to a wider audience to enhance the potential and value of the film," Rahul Puri, managing director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas, said.

Especially in the case of a father-son story like Mufasa, Puri said the strategy of having Khan and his sons Aryan and AbRam to create a connect with audiences during publicity may actually work. Names like him and Mahesh Babu help generate additional content for print, digital and television media across the country and, hence, occupy greater mindshare than a regular Hollywood film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To be sure, the previous instalment of The Lion King released in 2019 had also seen Khan lend his voice for dubbing, and the film had earned over ₹150 crore at the box office in India. Other animated titles such as The Jungle Book that had made ₹188 crore in 2016 have also benefited from celebrity dubs.

“There is clearly an audience that is up for such strategies and can relate to the star power, even if it comes just via a voice. India is a small market for Hollywood in the overall scheme of things but has huge potential to grow," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said. Trade experts point out that while top Indian film stars can charge ₹5-10 crore for dubbing jobs, the returns are usually positive for the Hollywood studio that is looking to localize its offerings. Further, it is a win-win for both parties, since the actors also get to be associated with an international project and an opportunity to stay relevant between their own local language releases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Entertainment industry experts point out that it is an established practice in Hollywood to sell animated films on the names that dub them, such as Mike Myers being the voice of Shrek.