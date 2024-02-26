Shah Rukh Khan has 17 phones: Vivek Vaswani on why the two friends haven't spoken in 4 years
Vivek Vaswani added that Shah Rukh Khan travels all the time and has a lot of responsibilities. 'He runs an empire, so I am okay.'
It is no secret that Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, is a busy person. But did you know that the King of Hearts has 17 phone? Reportedly, these are to help King Khan stay connected with his family and friends, and of course his team.
