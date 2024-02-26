Vivek Vaswani added that Shah Rukh Khan travels all the time and has a lot of responsibilities. 'He runs an empire, so I am okay.'

It is no secret that Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, is a busy person. But did you know that the King of Hearts has 17 phone? Reportedly, these are to help King Khan stay connected with his family and friends, and of course his team.

However, this might not be the case for his old friend, actor-writer Vivek Vaswani. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vaswani said that SRK has 17 phones, but he has just one number, which makes it hard for him to catch up with his old friend.

"We do not meet, we don't talk, we don't even have a relationship, Vaswani said.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vivek Vaswani's friendship goes back to the 90s when King Khan was still a newbie in the industry. Reportedly, SRK had even lived with Vaswani for 2 years in Mumbai, before he bought his own place.

According to Vaswani, he last met King Khan in 2018 at a party in Mannat. However, the actor-write tried reaching the Bollywood star after Jawan.

"SRK has 17 phones, and I have one number. I called him after Jawan, but he didn't pick up. When I was in the shower, he called back but I could not answer," he said.

Vaswani added that the Dunki star travels all the time and has a lot of responsibilities. "He runs an empire, so I am okay."

'We don't talk or meet' Vivek Vaswani, who is now a teacher and the dean of a school, said that they two friends don't meet or talk often, but when they do, "it's as if the years were not there."

"We don't have a relationship. We don't talk. We don't meet, but when we do, it's as if the years were not there. I am not a suburbanite. I am a teacher. I am the dean of a school. I work 18 hours a day. I travel by bus, local train, and Shah Rukh is a superstar," he said.

