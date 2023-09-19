In an extraordinary development for Indian cinema , Jawan has found its way into the top 5 movies at the US Box Office for releases in September 2023. The film, distributed by Yash Raj Films USA Inc., was released on September 7 and amassed a total gross of $12,108,639 ( ₹100 crore) in the US. Notably, this feat was achieved in just 826 theatres, far fewer than its Hollywood counterparts, as per Box Office Mojo.

September 2023 was a competitive month at the US Box Office, with The Equalizer 3 leading the pack, earning $73,673,848 ( ₹613 crore). It was followed by The Nun II, which garnered $56,327,738 ( ₹469 crore).

Also featured in the list is My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 at the fourth spot with $18,632,245 ( ₹155 crore). Barbie and Oppenheimer, released on July 21, are still among the top 10 movies in September.

Breaking into this Hollywood-heavy list, Jawan has claimed the fifth position among September releases. Considering the limited number of theatres in which it was shown, the film's per-theatre earnings are quite impressive. This stands as a strong testament to the film's appeal and the growing influence of Indian movies on international audiences.

Jawan Box Office collection Day 12

As per Sacnilk’s early estimates, Jawan earned ₹16 crore on Day 12, taking the domestic Box Office collection to ₹493.63 crore. The movie has sold 1.15 lakh tickets for Day 13 and is likely to mint ₹2.22 crore in India on its second Tuesday.

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest offering, directed by Atlee, looks likely to get past Sunny Deol’s August release, Gadar 2. The sequel has earned ₹520.60 crore in 39 days, as per Sacnilk.