Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan enters US top 5 in Box Office collection1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan breaks into the top 5 at US Box Office, grossing $12.1 million in just 826 theaters.
In an extraordinary development for Indian cinema, Jawan has found its way into the top 5 movies at the US Box Office for releases in September 2023. The film, distributed by Yash Raj Films USA Inc., was released on September 7 and amassed a total gross of $12,108,639 ( ₹100 crore) in the US. Notably, this feat was achieved in just 826 theatres, far fewer than its Hollywood counterparts, as per Box Office Mojo.