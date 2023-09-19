Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan enters US top 5 in Box Office collection

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan enters US top 5 in Box Office collection

1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 12:33 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan breaks into the top 5 at US Box Office, grossing $12.1 million in just 826 theaters.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has broken into the US Box Office

In an extraordinary development for Indian cinema, Jawan has found its way into the top 5 movies at the US Box Office for releases in September 2023. The film, distributed by Yash Raj Films USA Inc., was released on September 7 and amassed a total gross of $12,108,639 ( 100 crore) in the US. Notably, this feat was achieved in just 826 theatres, far fewer than its Hollywood counterparts, as per Box Office Mojo.

September 2023 was a competitive month at the US Box Office, with The Equalizer 3 leading the pack, earning $73,673,848 ( 613 crore). It was followed by The Nun II, which garnered $56,327,738 ( 469 crore).

Also Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika Padukone; here's how

Also featured in the list is My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 at the fourth spot with $18,632,245 ( 155 crore). Barbie and Oppenheimer, released on July 21, are still among the top 10 movies in September.

Breaking into this Hollywood-heavy list, Jawan has claimed the fifth position among September releases. Considering the limited number of theatres in which it was shown, the film's per-theatre earnings are quite impressive. This stands as a strong testament to the film's appeal and the growing influence of Indian movies on international audiences.

Jawan Box Office collection Day 12

As per Sacnilk’s early estimates, Jawan earned 16 crore on Day 12, taking the domestic Box Office collection to 493.63 crore. The movie has sold 1.15 lakh tickets for Day 13 and is likely to mint 2.22 crore in India on its second Tuesday.

Also Read: Jawan vs Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Who's winning, Shah Rukh Khan or Sunny Deol?

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest offering, directed by Atlee, looks likely to get past Sunny Deol’s August release, Gadar 2. The sequel has earned 520.60 crore in 39 days, as per Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 12:33 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.