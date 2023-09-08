Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ clocks ₹65 cr on day 1, sets record for Hindi films2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 04:02 PM IST
The dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions of the film also brought in another ₹8 crore, making for an all-India total collection of ₹71 crore.
New Delhi: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has set the record for the highest opening day of all time for an original Hindi movie, clocking ₹65 crore on Thursday. The Atlee-directed film has beaten the record set by Khan’s own Pathaan which had mopped up ₹55 crore when released this January.