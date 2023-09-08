Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ clocks 65 cr on day 1, sets record for Hindi films

New Delhi: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has set the record for the highest opening day of all time for an original Hindi movie, clocking ₹65 crore on Thursday. The Atlee-directed film has beaten the record set by Khan’s own Pathaan which had mopped up ₹55 crore when released this January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions of the film also brought in another ₹8 crore, making for an all-India total collection of ₹71 crore.

“Jawan is off to a roaring start, clocking a mammoth 2.5 million (2,50,000) tickets sold so far, highlighting the unprecedented excitement around the film. At 1.6 million, the film’s advance sales are the highest ever for a Shah Rukh Khan film, setting the stage for a blockbuster run," Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow had said in a statement on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saksensa said sales have picked up across the length and breadth of the country for all languages, growing multi-fold for the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film, although the Hindi version is naturally taking the lead.

“What is interesting to note is that the Hindi language version of the film has specifically seen tremendous interest from markets across South and East India such as Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai even as other metros and non-metros across the country including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Coimbatore and Bhubaneswar are propelling the pace for advance sales. Barring Shah Rukh Khan as the leading actor, the entire realm of the film, including the cast, director, storyline, cinematography, music and overall treatment, bears a strong imprint of South Indian influence. Given this context, it's truly heartening to observe that Hindi has been embraced as the preferred language, driven by its mass appeal and popularity," Saksena added.

The popularity of the film also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is expected to aid the revival of small-town, single-screen cinemas that have shown signs of recovery thanks to Gadar 2 according to trade experts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“While the movie is expectedly raking in numbers at multiplexes, it has garnered spectacular interest from audiences opting to watch the mass entertainer at a single-screen theatre across the length and breadth of the country. Ticket sales for Jawan at single screen theatres alone has contributed a significant 36% of sales on BookMyShow so far," Saksena pointed out.

The film has released at a time when the industry is seeing its glorious days with people going out to cinemas in huge numbers, said Gautam Dutta, co-CEO, PVR INOX Ltd.