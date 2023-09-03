Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie, Jawan, has set the ticket counters on fire. As many as 2.32 lakh tickets have been sold in advance across India. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has already earned ₹7.85 crore in advance bookings on the first day.

“India Wide, All Theatres, SOLD Tickets - 2,32,900, Gross - ₹7.85 cr," Vijayabalan wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

On Friday, the ticket prices have soared as high as ₹2,400, but that's not deterring King Khan's loyal fans. The buzz is electric, especially since this is SRK's next big release after the smashing success of Pathaan.

Manobala Vijayabalan, a renowned trade analyst, took to social media to declare that Jawan is all set to become SRK's second ₹100-crore opener. “That will make it the FIRST ever actor to achieve the feat in Bollywood history," he wrote.

Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The advance bookings kicked off on September 1 at 10 AM, and the tickets are almost sold out across various cities, as per the Hindustan Times.

The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and can be viewed in both 2D and IMAX formats.

The SRK Universe, a fan club dedicated to the actor, has organized special screenings in over 300 cities. They're expecting a turnout of 85,000 fans on the first day alone.

Trade experts are predicting that "Jawan" could rake in a whopping ₹125 crore globally on the first day itself. According to Atul Mohan, the film is poised to shatter all previous opening-day records.