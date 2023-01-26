Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ clocks ₹55 crore, highest opening for a Hindi film1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 03:22 PM IST
The dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions of the Siddharth Anand-directed action drama have made an additional ₹2 crore collection
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is now the highest opener as far as original Hindi films go, having earned Rs. 55 crore on day one in India. The Siddharth Anand-directed action drama has beaten the first day earnings of KGF: Chapter 2 that had earned Rs. 53.95 crore when released last April and Yash Raj Films’ War that had made Rs. 51.60 crore in 2019.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×