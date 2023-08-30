Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ to release in Japan on 1 September1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 11:31 AM IST
When released in India this January, it had made over Rs. 543 crore in domestic box office collections, emerging as the highest grossing original Hindi film till date.
