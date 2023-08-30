Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan will release in Japan on 1 September. When released in India this January, it had made over Rs. 543 crore in domestic box office collections, emerging as the highest grossing original Hindi film till date.

The resumption of overseas releases in non-diasporic markets, after a covid-induced break, is boosting the reach of Indian cinema. Period drama RRR was showcased in Japan last October. Producers are also tapping the opportunities in the Chinese market. Pathaan and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise-Part One arrived in theatres in Russia a few months ago.

While overseas markets like Russia do not perform as well as traditional Bollywood markets such as the US and the UK, it is a valuable add-on. “American films have stopped playing in Russia and they are in need of content. We don’t, however, know if it is temporary or will sustain for long. But the thing (with non-traditional overseas markets) is not every film will find takers and it’s a huge risk on the part of producers,“ said Shobu Yarlagadda, co-founder and chief executive officer of Arka Mediaworks, the producers of the Baahubali franchise.

Baahubali’s first part did not work in Japan, but the second one was a huge success, Yarlagadda said. Over time, Japan has emerged as a market for SS Rajamouli, as well as other big-ticket Telugu movies.

Besides China, where Aamir Khan has a huge fan-following, Shah Rukh Khan is very popular in Germany. France and South Korea are emerging as potential markets, he added.

Globally, the exhibition fraternity is looking for hits that they can take a chance with at a time many films are failing at the box office. Something that has proven to be a hit in a market or comes with a big star cast, makes far more sense than a new independent film. Business is hit globally and there is nothing to fill up theatres.

