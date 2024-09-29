Shah Rukh Khan’s remark on ’retirement’ comparing MS Dhoni goes viral: ‘Na Na Kar Ke Bhi 10 IPL…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s remarks on his "retirement" plans on Saturday evening during the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi have gone viral on social media.

During the IIFA event, when co-host Karan Johar asked him about his retirement plans, Bollywood Badshah SRK—known for his wit and humour— said legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri (Indian football player) and Roger Federer (famoustennis player)know when to stop and when to retire.

“They all know when to retire and now I think it’s time you (Karan) do too,” SRK said.

Then Karan Johar asked, “So why don't you retire.”

“I am a different kind of legendary. I am like MS Dhoni.Na na karke bhi 10 bar IPL khel jaate hai(I am different kind of legendary. I am a legend like MS Dhoni. We play 10 IPLs even after saying no), SRK replied humorously.

Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Vicky Kaushal, who was sharing the dais with Karan Johar and SRK, hailed the legacy of Badshah Khan with a witting comment, “Retirement is for legends, Kings are forever.”

Interestingly, during the event, when Karan Johar asked SRK who would be the next 'King of Romance' after his (SRK) retirement, Badshah Khan said, "Romance will retire along with me."

MS Dhoni retirement MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. However, the former Team India leader continues to play in the Indian Premier League for his team, Chennai Super Kings.

