Shah Rukh Khan’s remark on ’retirement’ comparing MS Dhoni goes viral: ‘Na Na Kar Ke Bhi 10 IPL…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s remarks on his ‘retirement’ plans on Saturday evening during the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi have gone viral on social media.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Updated29 Sep 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s remark on 'retirement' comparing MS Dhoni goes viral: ‘Na Na Kar Ke Bhi 10 IPL…’
Shah Rukh Khan’s remark on ’retirement’ comparing MS Dhoni goes viral: ‘Na Na Kar Ke Bhi 10 IPL…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s remarks on his "retirement" plans on Saturday evening during the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi have gone viral on social media.

During the IIFA event, when co-host Karan Johar asked him about his retirement plans, Bollywood Badshah SRK—known for his wit and humour— said legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri (Indian football player) and Roger Federer (famoustennis player)know when to stop and when to retire.

Also Read | IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan touches Mani Ratnam’s feet as he wins Best Actor award

“They all know when to retire and now I think it’s time you (Karan) do too,” SRK said.

Then Karan Johar asked, “So why don't you retire.”

“I am a different kind of legendary. I am like MS Dhoni.Na na karke bhi 10 bar IPL khel jaate hai(I am different kind of legendary. I am a legend like MS Dhoni. We play 10 IPLs even after saying no), SRK replied humorously.

Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Vicky Kaushal, who was sharing the dais with Karan Johar and SRK, hailed the legacy of Badshah Khan with a witting comment, “Retirement is for legends, Kings are forever.”

The post on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) amassed 745.3K views, 13K likes, 1.4K retweets and 54 comments since posted.

Also Read | ’Look me up’: SRK says to those who don’t know him; Google India responds

Interestingly, during the event, when Karan Johar asked SRK who would be the next 'King of Romance' after his (SRK) retirement, Badshah Khan said, "Romance will retire along with me."

MS Dhoni retirement

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. However, the former Team India leader continues to play in the Indian Premier League for his team, Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read | Dhoni opens up on his bond with Kohli, says ‘We have been playing together…’

Earlier on Saturday, the BCCI announced the retention rules for IPL 2025. The cricket body said each teams will be allowed to retain a maximum of six players ahead of the IPL auction. BCCI also bring back the uncapped player rule which was last used before 2021. According to the uncapped player rule, any Indian player who has not played an international game in the last five years will be considered as an 'uncapped player' and can be bought at a base price of INR 4 lakh. As a result, the veteran wicket-keeper batter can be retained by CSK.

 



 

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryMediaShah Rukh Khan’s remark on ’retirement’ comparing MS Dhoni goes viral: ‘Na Na Kar Ke Bhi 10 IPL…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,415.00-60.00
      Chennai
      77,421.00-60.00
      Delhi
      77,573.00-60.00
      Kolkata
      77,425.00-60.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.