Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is being interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the agency raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used, according to a report in Hindustan Times .

Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, the official said.

“He was on the cruise ship where the agency raided in the night and busted a rave party," Sameer Wankhede told HT.

Apart from Aaryan Khan, the others were identified as Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant, the NCB official said, adding that different drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas were recovered from them during the raid conducted on Saturday evening.

Talking to reporters at the entrance of the NCB office, Wankhede said, "We have intercepted some persons and their investigation is on. It will be premature to say anything as of now."

A Delhi-based event company is believed to have organised the parties on passenger cruises on October 2, 3 and 4. The cruise ship was scheduled to go to Goa on Saturday night and return to Mumbai by Monday.

