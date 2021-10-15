OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Shah Rukh Khan sends 4,500 money order for son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road jail

Shah Rukh Khan sends 4,500 money order for son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road jail

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship. (PTI)Premium
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship. (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2021, 11:15 AM IST Livemint

Aryan Khan drug case: According to jail superintendent Nitin Waychal, the money order received by Aryan is meant for his expenses in the jail canteen

Listen to this article

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has received a money order from his family of 4,500 in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 with seven others after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided an alleged drug party on Cordelia's cruise off the Mumbai coast.

According to jail superintendent Nitin Waychal, the money order received by Aryan is meant for his expenses in the jail canteen. As per the rule, a prisoner can receive a money order of maximum 4,500 for their expenses in jail.

Aryan Khan will have to stay in jail for at least five more days after the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court judge VV Patil said he would pronounce his order on October 20.

Aryan Khan's first hearing for bail plea was held on October 4. However, the court then sent Khan and others to the NCB custody till October 7.

On October 7, the Mumbai court sent Aryan Khan to 14-day judicial custody. Aryan Khand was sent to Arthur Road prison on October 8. Since then, Aryan Khan has been in jail. As per the media reports, Aryan Khan has not been eating well in the jail and was only surviving on biscuits and water. Reportedly, Aryan Khan was avoiding using the washroom due to hygiene issues.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout