New Delhi: Disney India is all set to take localization for Hollywood films to a new level, with actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan lending their voice for the Hindi version of its live action comedy The Lion King. The two will dub for the characters of King Mufasa and his son Simba, respectively.

“The Lion King is that one movie that my entire family loves the most and it holds a very special place in our hearts. As a father, I can totally relate with Mufasa and the endearing relationship he shares with his son, Simba. The legacy of Lion King is timeless; and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me," Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement.

In 2016, Disney had roped in Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan Nana Patekar, Om Puri and Shefali Shah to lend their voice for the Hindi version of its live-action epic The Jungle Book. This April, the Indian arm of the Hollywood studio had scaled up its localization initiatives for Avengers: Endgame — with popular Tamil writer and director A.R. Murugadoss writing the Tamil dialogues, and superstars Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah and Rana Daggubati dubbing for the characters. Besides, music composer A.R. Rahman came up with a special anthem for the film.

For the Hindi version of its latest fantasy musical, Aladdin, Disney got singer Armaan Malik to lend his voice for the central character and to sing a special number for the film.

“The Lion King is a classic that epitomizes Disney’s prowess of bringing heartwarming stories that are timeless and transcend generations. Now with the re-imagined version, our aim is to reach out to a wider audience; introducing the tale about a pride of lions to a whole new generation of audiences while forging a deeper connect with existing fans. We cannot imagine having a better voice cast than Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan to bring the characters of Mufasa and Simba to life in Hindi," said Bikram Duggal, head, studio entertainment, Disney India, in a statement.

Directed by Jon Favreau of Iron Man and The Jungle Book fame, The Lion King releases on 19 July, 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.