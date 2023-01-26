Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan movie has been declared as the first ‘Blockbuster’ of Bollywood in 2023. The entertaining spy thriller that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has broken and created not one but multiple records by the second day.

Pathaan and its roaring success in box office seems to have ended the lull that Bollywood found itself in, desperately trying to recuperate from the aftermath of Covid Pandemic.

The movie has been directed by Sidharth Anand and has a surprise cameo by none other than Salman Khan as Tiger.

A movie whose release was marred by controversy from particular religious and political outfits, went through 12 Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recommended cuts (although the saffron bikini of Deepika Padukone was retained), managed to create a whole new records just with its opening day earnings.

Pathaan earned a whopping ₹106 crore in the worldwide box office on its first day of release. India saw a total box office collection of ₹55 crore on the very first day.

Beating James Cameron's magnum opus Avataar: the way of water, Pathaan became the number one movie on the very day it was released, thereby making the top movie with highest earning on a non-holiday opener.

While the accolades of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer would not end, and the movie is just two days old, here are a look at the all the factors that contributed to Pathaan's success, just when Bollywood was replete with average and flop movies.

“Pathaan marks a rip-roaring return to form for SRK who firmly reclaims his throne as a force of nature on the big screen" says Hindustan Times.

The duo of director Sidhdharth Anand and writer Sridhar Raghavan is arguably one of the best things that has happened to Bollywood's action universe.

After director Anand's thrilling endeavor ‘War’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, this comes as an even bigger, fancier and definitely much needed break in Bollywood starring none but the King Khan. The symbiosis between the actor and the director is evident from the stunning success of the movie.

While Anand's movie probably wouldn't have found a better Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's decision to handover his come back movie to an entertaining spy action thriller by Sidhdharth Anand is by far their best decision.

“If Tiger is the brute force one-man-army, and Kabir the stylish, suave screen-scorching spy, then Pathaan is a softer, more compassionate saviour." complements Hindustan Times.

Following a rather Marvel like template, this universe (Meta-verse) of Tiger, Kabir and Pathaan also has a post credit scene. “We see two men, two institutions, two superstars, battered and bruised, grabbing a moment’s rest after a long day and an ever longer career. The two acknowledge their I’m-getting-too-old-for-this-sh*t age and playfully discuss who might be able to carry on their mantle after they’re gone, eventually realising there’s no one." Hindustan Times beautifully describes the same.