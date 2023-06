In a special tribute to this remarkable achievement, the actor hosted an engaging 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, where he delighted fans by answering their questions with his trademark wit and humour.

During the session, a curious fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his thoughts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed with his popular song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' at the White House in the United States. In his signature style, SRK humorously replied, "Wish I was there to dance to it….but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!!" This response garnered praise from fans, who commended his quick thinking and presence of mind.

In a recent ceremonial welcome held at the White House, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a part of the event, an American A cappella group called Penn Masala performed the iconic song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' upon PM Modi's arrival, adding a touch of Bollywood to the proceedings.

Singer Sukhwinder Singh, who lent his melodious voice to the chart-topping track, earlier revealed an interesting anecdote about its creation. He disclosed that he initially composed the catchy tune known as 'Thaiya Thaiya' and later presented it to the esteemed composer AR Rahman.

Impressed by the melody, Rahman decided to incorporate it into the final composition of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya,' which went on to become a massive hit.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sukhwinder Singh revealed that he had presented the tune to Rahman, who subsequently transformed it into 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'.

During his AskSRK session, Khan was asked many other questions. When he was asked to say a word about “KKR KA BACCHAAAAA Rinku Singh", he said, “Rinku is Baaapppp!! Not bacha a!!"

He was also asked to speak about one thing which he had been following consistently as an actor for the last 31 years. “I write a whole backstory and ideology of the character. Sometimes share it with the director or just keep it to myself. It could be a poem or a whole story," SRK replied.