Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday on Thursday, 2 November, and plans to host a massive party owing to the monumental success he achieved in 2023. During the year, Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian star to pull off Jawan and Pathaan grossing over ₹2000 crore at the global box office. Moreover, the reports suggest that the teaser of his next film Dunki is also expected to be released on the occasion of his birthday.

Let's have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's highest-grosser movies of all time:

1. Jawan: No surprises here, but Jawan is on the top of the list as the film accumulated more than ₹1117.36 crore globally and is still running in some theaters. In India, the film has grossed a whopping ₹560 crore to remain at the top of the list.

2. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan gives another reason to cheer this year as the film collected ₹1,038.00 crore at the global box office while in India the film did well and earned ₹543 crore. Both Jawan and Pathaan made Shah Rukh Khan, the first actor in India whose films collected more than ₹2,000 crore on the global box office.

3. Chennai Express: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express was released in 2013. Shah Rukh Khan spread his magic in the film which had the perfect blend of humor, romance, and action. Globally, the film did really well and collected ₹423 crore. In India also, people loved the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and the film collected ₹227 crore.

4. Happy New Year: Okay, this one is tricky as many Shah Rukh Khan fans expressed disappointment with Happy New Year when it was released in 2014. But, still, the film did well in theaters as it collected ₹408 crore at global theaters while the collection at Indian Box Office was ₹199 crore.

5. Raees: Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were brilliant together on screen with Raees as it became the highest-grossing film of 2017. The film collected ₹308 crore at the global box office while the collections in India were ₹164 crore.

