Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday: Jawan, Pathaan lead the list of his 5 highest grossing films of all times
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday on Thursday, 2 November, and plans to host a massive party owing to the monumental success he achieved in 2023. During the year, Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian star to pull off Jawan and Pathaan grossing over ₹2000 crore at the global box office. Moreover, the reports suggest that the teaser of his next film Dunki is also expected to be released on the occasion of his birthday.