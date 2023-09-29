Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki vs Prabhas' Salaar ensures Box Office war this Christmas

Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar Part 1 is set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki during Christmas.

The first part of Prabhas-starrer action film series "Salaar" is set clash with King Khan Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki this Christmas. Both the film is set to hit the big screen on 22 December.

Producer Hombale Films shared the release date of the much-anticipated film, titled '“Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire", on the banner's official page on X.

"#SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023," the post read.

Earlier, the much-awaited Prabhas starrer was postponed from its earlier announced release date of September 28. Production house Hombale Films had officially announced the postponement of the action-packed film was pushed by the makers due to "unforseen circumstances". Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire will be presented in multiple languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.

On the other hand, SRK whose back to back films Pathaan and Jawan have created huge box office numbers with crossing ₹1000 crore mark at the global box office. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, "Dunki" also stars Taapsee Pannu.

Recently during an #AskSRK session, one fan had asked SRK if the film have any action sequences, to which he replied, "#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It's Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na."

