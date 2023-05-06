Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' release date postponed, will now hit screens on this date1 min read 06 May 2023, 09:24 PM IST
- Earlier the movie, directed by Atlee, was slated to hit the theatres on 2 June.
Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller film Jawan's official release date has been shifted and it will now be released in the theatres on 7 September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Production house Red Chillies Entertainment took to Instagram to announce the news and shared a new glimpse of his film which he captioned, “#Jawan #7thSeptember2023."
Earlier the movie, directed by Atlee, was slated to hit the theatres on 2 June, however, the filmmakers have now decided to shift the official release date. Though the reason for the shift in release date is still unknown.
Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced the film and it is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences.
Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the film's teaser in June 2022, that opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. SRK was seen with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme played in the background.
Other actors starring in the film include superstar actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.
SRK next release also comprise director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.
With agency inputs.
