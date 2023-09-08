Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's latest high octane action thriller ‘Jawan’ has earned ₹129.6 crore worldwide and ₹75 crore in India on day one. With this, Jawan became the film with biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema both globally and in the country, said the makers on 8 September. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and also starring superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the pan-India film also casts Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It was released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. "As Jawan says, 'Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai'. Thank you for the Massy-ive love," the production house Red Chillies Entertainment captioned the worldwide gross figures on X. The movie, Jawan, is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by the Bollywood star. Earlier, trade expert Taran Adarsh predicted that Shah Rukh will surpass his own record for the highest opening in a Hindi film with his new release. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ clocks ₹65 cr on day 1, sets record for Hindi films Sharing the breakdown, he took to X and wrote, “'Jawan' is sensational... Creates history. 'Jawan' hits the ball out of the stadium... Shatters all previous records... Biggest opener (Hindi films). In India, day 1 biz 65.50 crore."

He even compared the nett figure of the film with the ₹55 crore made by "Pathaan" and ₹53.95 crore made by the Hindi version of "KGF2".

The response to 'Jawan' on day one was sensational and proved the might of "mass entertainers", said Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR INOX Limited.

"The film has released at a time when the industry is seeing its glorious days with consumers going out to cinemas in huge numbers. If the unprecedented audience response is anything to go by, we are confident that 'Jawan' would not only be the biggest film of this year, but would end up adding immense strength to the cinema ecosystem," he said in a statement.

As per Bhuvnesh Mendiratta, COO of Miraj Entertainment Limited cinema chains, they had a had a footfall of around 1.25 lakh people on day one.

"'Jawan' has made a mark at Miraj and has also emerged as a nationwide sensation, raking in over 65 crores nett in India. The strong bookings for the entire weekend further highlight its incredible popularity.

"...It has resonated strongly across the country, with the South and Eastern sectors leading the way. With outstanding reviews and the potential to run for 4-5 weeks, 'Jawan' is poised to become the biggest blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema," he said.

The film also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi, who are part of the group of women supporting SRK's hero. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

